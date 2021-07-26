‘Drug peddler arrested in Anantnag’

Srinagar, July 26: A drug peddler was arrested and contraband substances recovered from his possession on Monday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Bijbehara received an information through reliable sources that two persons, Ishfaq Ahmad Parray, a shop owner and Manzoor Ahmad Parray, both residents of Krandigham Bijbehara have indulged in drug peddling and hoarded contrabands substances for sale in a shop at Guree Bijbehara.

It said that a Police party headed by SHO Bijbehara along with Executive Magistrate raided the specific location. The statement said that during search, 1.3 kg charas was recovered from the the shop and one person was arrested on spot.

It said that he had been identified as Nisar Ahmad Parray of Krandigham Bijbehara.

The statement said that he had been shifted to a Police station where he remains in custody.

It said that the main accused persons managed to escape from the spot.

The statement said that a case vide FIR No 216/2021 under relevant sections of law had been registered at Police Station Bijbehara.