DSEK directs subordinate offices to maintain financial discipline

In a circular issued, the DSEK has stated that under J&K Subordinate Accounts Services Rules, 1961 as contained in J&K CSR Vol II, as amended from time to time, have certain provisions wherein the Assistant Accounts Officers, Accountants and Accounts Assistants are required to perform their duties and functions.

The DSEK has stated that it has come to notice that the accountants, accounts assistants of the finance department posted in various subordinate offices of the Directorate are being side-lined while dealing with the matters involving public finances.

“This is being done despite definite and clear-cut instructions in this matter, and clarifications made ad nauseam by this office,” the DSEK circular reads.