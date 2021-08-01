DSEK directs subordinate offices to maintain financial discipline

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has instructed the subordinate officers to ensure financial discipline in the offices. The directions have been given while invoking J&K Subordinate Accounts Services Rules, 1961 as contained in J&K CSR Vol II.
In a circular issued, the DSEK has stated that under J&K Subordinate Accounts Services Rules, 1961 as contained in J&K CSR Vol II, as amended from time to time, have certain provisions wherein the Assistant Accounts Officers, Accountants and Accounts Assistants are required to perform their duties and functions.
The DSEK has stated that it has come to notice that the accountants, accounts assistants of the finance department posted in various subordinate offices of the Directorate are being side-lined while dealing with the matters involving public finances.
“This is being done despite definite and clear-cut instructions in this matter, and clarifications made ad nauseam by this office,” the DSEK circular reads.
The DSEK has stated that this practice has the tendency to evade the necessary checks and balances to be applied while incurring and authorizing any expenditure from public moneys as mentioned in Rule 21 of General Financial Rules 2017.
“It is, therefore, impressed upon all the Chief Education Officers, Principal DIETS, DDOs of this directorate to entrust the jobs to the accountants, accounts assistants wherever posted, strictly in line with the instructions laid down in Rule 12 of Kashmir Subordinate Accounts Rules, 1960 for enforcement of financial order, strict economy and observance of financial rules and regulations,” the circular reads.
The DSEK has further warned that any failure to comply with the order will invoke necessary action under the J&K Government Employee Conduct Rules, 1971.