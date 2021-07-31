Dumbing out-and-out

What happens when the sound sense is out and the sound bite is in? When there is a rise of visual and fall of a word? When media content encourages unintelligent and idiosyncratic responses? When content is dumbed down to become popular?

It leads to a dumbing down syndrome as critical thought dwindles and people start enjoying the empty stuff. In fact, social media has ‘helped’ turning thinking human into mechanical mediocre who drowns in the tide and loves living in a senseless world. Such is its influence on contemporary life that it has created a new epistemology. Social media’s epistemology is getting defined by its overriding feature of ‘visual’—it’s for our vision more so than any other human sense. We see sequences of random, incoherent images accompanied with though-terminating clichés called ‘lyrics’ or medley of Bollywood comic antics and fusion music that serve up nothing other than silly entertainment. And most of us like such content to the hilt. From so-called influencers to pundits, people shower applause ad nauseam. This stands as the classical example of any society suffering from Dumbing Down Syndrome.

Is dumbing down just accidental? Is it an anomaly? A kind of intellectual inertia? No, never. This syndrome is a reflection of a particular condition in any society where endless ‘media mediocrity’, that people routinely overlook, becomes a benchmark of quality! Of course, there are factors that impact or promote this condition. The overall societal health, from its unstable politics to a mutating social framework, is reasonably instrumental in shaping this condition. At times, dumbing down is viciously pursued to preserve a particular socio-political order to contain people by their engagement with senseless hilarity. And then, the exterior influences of global media content creation and consumption trends also do play a part.