‘e-office system in CUK showing good results’

Ganderbal, June 28: By switching over to the digital document management and processing system, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has become one of the first university in the Jammu and Kashmir to implement the e-Office system through which the files are being created on the computer system and moved from desk-to-desk through e-mode only.

A statement of CUK issued here said that the e-Office system was inaugurated in the varsity as part of the e-Governance.

Moreover, the previous files are being scanned and uploaded on the system and further file work is being conducted in e-mode only.

The implementation of the e-Office has transformed the working environment and is turning out to be a great tool for effective governance as it has been found that the average turnaround time of a file has been drastically reduced to less than a day.

The interesting fact and pattern that has been observed after the implementation of e-office is that despite lockdown, the filing was done online and all the employees could work from their home seamlessly.

Around 4000 file related operations have taken place since the launch of e-Office which gives an insight into the very promising results in the near future.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehrajuddin Mir and Registrar Prof Muhammad AfzalZargar appreciated the initiative taken by the Directorate of ITSS and emphasised on them to plug the security related issues.

They believed that the full fledged implementation of other segments of the e-Governance like academics, store and inventory, finance and accounting, and examination module which are in progress shall further improve the governance system for the students and faculty for academic and related purposes.