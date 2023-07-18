3.3 billion people sinking into debt

Public debt has become a pressing global issue, with half of the world's population - a staggering 3.3 billion people - residing in countries burdened by crippling debt crises. Shockingly, these nations allocate more funds to debt interest payments than to critical areas such as education or healthcare.

The UN Secretary-General, along with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the Economic and Social Committee for Asia and the Pacific launched the “A World of Debt” report that said that half of our world is sinking into a development disaster, fuelled by a crushing debt crisis.

While this alarming situation poses a grave threat to the well-being of billions, it is not considered a systemic risk to the global financial system due to its concentration in poorer countries.

The level of public debt is skyrocketing, reaching an unprecedented $92 trillion globally in 2022. Developing countries bear the brunt of this burden, as private creditors charge exorbitant interest rates, four times higher than those faced by the United States, and eight times higher than the wealthiest European countries.