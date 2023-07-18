3.3 billion people sinking into debt

Public debt has become a pressing global issue, with half of the world's population - a staggering 3.3 billion people - residing in countries burdened by crippling debt crises. Shockingly, these nations allocate more funds to debt interest payments than to critical areas such as education or healthcare.
The UN Secretary-General, along with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the Economic and Social Committee for Asia and the Pacific launched the “A World of Debt” report that said that half of our world is sinking into a development disaster, fuelled by a crushing debt crisis.
While this alarming situation poses a grave threat to the well-being of billions, it is not considered a systemic risk to the global financial system due to its concentration in poorer countries.
The level of public debt is skyrocketing, reaching an unprecedented $92 trillion globally in 2022. Developing countries bear the brunt of this burden, as private creditors charge exorbitant interest rates, four times higher than those faced by the United States, and eight times higher than the wealthiest European countries.
This alarming debt crisis reflects the inherent inequality within our outdated global financial system, rooted in the power dynamics of the colonial era. Regrettably, this system has failed to serve its purpose as a safety net to assist countries in managing unexpected shocks like the pandemic, the devastating impact of the climate crisis, and geopolitical conflicts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In 2022 alone, global public debt reached an alarming $92 trillion, with developing countries accounting for nearly 30% of the total. Among these developing countries, China, India, and Brazil contribute to roughly 70% of the debt burden.
Developing countries have experienced a more rapid increase in public debt compared to developed nations in the last decade. This surge is driven by escalating development financing needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising cost of living, and the impacts of climate change. Limited alternative sources of financing further compound the problem.
The number of countries facing substantial levels of debt has risen dramatically, from 22 countries in 2011 to 59 countries in 2022.
One significant challenge faced by developing countries is the higher interest rates they must bear when borrowing compared to developed nations. Even without factoring in exchange rate fluctuations,
African countries face interest rates four times higher than the United States and eight times higher than the wealthiest European countries. Such high borrowing costs hinder developing countries' ability to fund critical investments, exacerbating debt sustainability issues and impeding progress toward sustainable development.
Across Africa, interest payments exceed spending on education and health. Similarly, in Asia and Oceania (excluding China), developing countries allocate more funds to interest payments than to healthcare.
In Latin America and the Caribbean, interest payments take precedence over investments. Consequently, rising debt burdens hinder countries from making crucial investments in sustainable development.
An increasing number of countries find themselves trapped in a cycle where both their development and debt management are compromised. At present, at least 19 developing countries spend more on interest payments than on education, while 45 countries allocate more funds to interest than to healthcare. These 48 countries are home to 3.3 billion individuals, whose lives are directly impacted by underinvestment in education and health due to overwhelming interest payment burdens.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 36 countries are currently in, or at high risk of, debt distress, while another 16 are struggling to cope with unsustainable interest rates imposed by private creditors. Overall, 52 countries, nearly 40% of the developing world, find themselves in dire financial straits.
The consequences of this debt crisis are disastrous. Some of the world's poorest nations are forced to make an impossible choice between servicing their debt or meeting the needs of their people.
Essential investments in Sustainable Development Goals and renewable energy initiatives are being neglected due to the lack of fiscal space.
While debt can be a useful financial tool to drive development and enable governments to invest in their people, it becomes a dangerous trap when countries are compelled to borrow merely for economic survival, perpetuating a cycle of mounting debt.
Urgent and extensive reforms to the global financial system are necessary, although they cannot be implemented overnight.
However, there are immediate steps that can be taken. Proposals include the establishment of an effective debt workout mechanism that supports payment suspensions, longer lending terms, and lower interest rates, especially for vulnerable middle-income countries.
Governments must also commit to scaling up development and climate finance by increasing the capital base and restructuring the business model of multilateral development banks.
Stronger coordination between these banks is vital to transform their approach to risk without compromising their AAA credit rating, enabling them to mobilize significant private finance at affordable costs for developing countries.
The upcoming Group of 20 Summit presents a crucial opportunity to advance these ideas. Taking action will be challenging, but it is essential and urgent. The report underscores that time is running out for 3.3 billion people impacted by this crisis.
Furthermore, the report highlights the escalating trend of public debt worldwide. Over the past decades, cascading crises have accelerated the growth of global public debt, which has increased more than fivefold since 2000, far surpassing the growth of global GDP.
South Asia and South-West Asia owe their economic growth to robust export performance and a thriving services sector, particularly in India. While India faced the impact of high commodity prices, inflation, and increased interest rates, it remains one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
Sri Lanka experienced a contraction in growth throughout 2022 due to a balance of payments crisis, resulting in severe shortages of food, medicine, and raw materials. Although the situation has stabilized, international support remains necessary.
The growth in Maldives was supported by tourist arrivals and construction, while Bhutan witnessed growth due to improved agricultural outputs, large-scale projects, and hydropower exports.
Nepal's growth in FY2022 was driven by electricity generation, construction expansion, and a rebound in tourism. Nonetheless, domestic demand faces challenges due to monetary tightening.
Pakistan continues to face a deep economic depression but has been recently bailed out by an IMF loan. Economic instability however continues through the payments crisis in Pakistan amid high inflation and high commodity prices. The economic growth continues to remain imbalanced.
Afghanistan continues to suffer from a deep economic depression too since 2021, with reduced public revenues, remittance inflows, and limited international aid focused on basic needs such as education, healthcare, and nutrition.
Iran experienced inflation reaching up to 50% and significant currency depreciation. Despite high inflation, Turkey recorded modest economic growth driven by domestic demand expansion and tourism. However, the earthquake that struck in early 2023 is likely to have adverse impacts on infrastructure, and supply chains, and could result in a loss of up to 1% of GDP.
In conclusion, the world is grappling with an escalating global debt crisis that has dire consequences for 3.3 billion people living in developing countries. The burden of unsustainable debt payments forces these nations to choose between servicing their debts and meeting the needs of their people. As public debt skyrockets and interest rates soar, vital investments in education, healthcare, and sustainable development take a back seat.
The upcoming Group of 20 Summit presents a vital opportunity to advance these proposals and address the pressing issue of global debt. The UN Secretary-General says that the time for action is now, as the lives of 3.3 billion people hang in the balance. By tackling the debt crisis head-on and implementing meaningful reforms, we can pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future.
Surinder Singh Oberoi is a regular contributor to Greater Kashmir
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.