4th wave is coming?

BY ABRAR HAMID
It surely feels like the COVID-19 pandemic has been here for as long as one can remember. After already having survived three deadly waves of his novel virus, the pandemic is not ready to lose its grip yet.
After China, Geneva is rapidly becoming the epicentre of the new health hazard. Just recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern over the misinformation brewing around this pandemic.
The top organisation responsible for dealing with the health concerns was quoted saying that several factors, including misinformation, are proving to be a catalyst in the recent spike in cases across the world.
Shedding further light on the matter, WHO’s COVID-19 Technical Lead, Maria Van Kerkhove said that these fibs included buzz like this pandemic is over, Omicron is mild.
She said that the last variant of COVID-19 is causing some major misconceptions, allowing the virus to thrive. She stressed the need for vaccination. The official believes that the doses remain incredibly effective in preventing many variants including the omicron.
Talking about the big picture in hand, a number of experts have raised concerns about Europe facing another coronavirus wave. The number of cases is rapidly and constantly rising in countries like Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Netherland ever since the beginning of March.
After witnessing the casualties of the last hits of the virus, no one in their right mind can wish for another one of those. Now from the macro to the micro-level, India’s state of Jammu and Kashmir also has a lot of worry in terms of what will be the repercussions if the new COVID wave returns. Nevertheless, the authorities are trying their best to avoid this.
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) has emerged as a great aid to tackle the pandemic. Countless poor families who are unable to afford quality health treatment have this government scheme to take care of their needs.
According to the recently available official figures, approximately 29 lakh beneficiaries have been registered to this scheme till now, only in Jammu division. The Health Department has actively headlined this registration process. Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha had even set the deadline for 31 March 2022 to complete the registration process.
Through this scheme, the Jammu and Kashmir health department attempts to provide the optimum benefits of the healthcare scheme to all the people. The main aim behind the scheme is to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
SEHAT scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020 and has proved to be a tremendous aid in attending public health concerns. The joint efforts by the state government, along with the central government have done a praiseworthy job in providing guidance to all sections of society.
As already known, Jammu and Kashmir suffers from a demographical disadvantage and the locations which are highly inaccessible received keen attention from both governments. The key objective of SEHAT is to provide health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their financial and social standing.
The SEHAT scheme gives health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family every year to all the residents at registered hospitals. The medical procedures covered by this scheme include oncology, cardiology, and nephrology among others. It also covers up to three days of pre-hospitalisation and fifteen days of post hospitalisation changes, including diagnostics and medicines.
As sensible and responsible citizens of the UT, we must follow all the protocols that have been put forward by the government so as to curb the 4th wave of COVID. As an individual, we need to understand and act responsibly to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We all need to come together and fight with this. One irresponsible act can lead to a very undesirable situation that we may not be able to deal with and the contribution of the government will later not be able to curb the spread of the virus. So, let’s stay safe and keep others safe too.
Abrar Hamid is the National Conference (NC) party’s social media analyst.
He tweets @abrarhamidM.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.