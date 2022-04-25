4th wave is coming?

Shedding further light on the matter, WHO’s COVID-19 Technical Lead, Maria Van Kerkhove said that these fibs included buzz like this pandemic is over, Omicron is mild.

She said that the last variant of COVID-19 is causing some major misconceptions, allowing the virus to thrive. She stressed the need for vaccination. The official believes that the doses remain incredibly effective in preventing many variants including the omicron.

Talking about the big picture in hand, a number of experts have raised concerns about Europe facing another coronavirus wave. The number of cases is rapidly and constantly rising in countries like Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Netherland ever since the beginning of March.

After witnessing the casualties of the last hits of the virus, no one in their right mind can wish for another one of those. Now from the macro to the micro-level, India’s state of Jammu and Kashmir also has a lot of worry in terms of what will be the repercussions if the new COVID wave returns. Nevertheless, the authorities are trying their best to avoid this.