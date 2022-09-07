8 years after

Eight years have passed since the devastating floods of September, 2014. But, have we really learnt any serious lesson from it? How prepared are we at the government and non-government levels to face such a situation in future? After the 2014 floods, the main focus till now has been on rebuilding the damaged infrastructure.

But what about the preparedness for the future in water and flood management, and early warning communication systems? It is not too late now.

While focus on rebuilding the infrastructure is important but preparedness for future is equally important and it cannot be ignored. Lessons learnt from the 2014 floods can be utilised for future strategies.