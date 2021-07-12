A Bigger Pandemic

Those who take two meals a day cannot imagine that there a millions on this planet who have nothing to eat; they die of hunger. Those in our society who take pride in show off, and waste money on throwing extravagant parties, must be ashamed of what they are doing. They are actually celebrating the deaths that happen due to hunger. In covid times this crisis has further deepened.

Those who had a good life before this crisis hit, are now struggling to have the ends meet. Their are millions of families that have lost livelihood, and among them a good number teetering on the abyss of hunger. As is poignantly remarked, poverty in the society is a crime that belongs to rich, the deaths due to hunger can be counted are murders by the resourceful.

The countries that spend on weapons, and forget to feed the populations commit a mass murder. And there are barely any countries around the world that don't commit this savage crime. If it sounds little brazen, or outrageous, just go through the report of the anti-poverty organisation Oxfam. It says that 11 people die of hunger every minute. It means each day we have thousands of deaths, and this is just tragic.