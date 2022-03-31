A bigger political message

Modi’s preference for OBCs

Analysts say that high command gave prominence to OBCs in Yogi cabinet which was primarily guided by preference given by Modi who had surprised many in 2019 when he inducted 27 OBC ministers and five with cabinet rank.

OBC vote bank is huge and spread over in the country which is evident from the fact that as per national sample survey organisation (NSSO), OBCs account for 40.94 percent of total population of India, though Mandal commission had quoted this figure as 55 percent in 1980.

A cursory look at composition of Yogi’s council of ministers exhibits that eight leaders from the OBC community have been given Cabinet rank and, Jat leaders including Lakshmi Narayan Chowdhury and Bhupendra Singh Chowdhury are Cabinet ministers.

Anil Rajbhar is from the Rajbhar community and Sanjay Nishad belongs to the Nishad community, whereas Dharampal Singh hails from the Lodh community. Six ministers who have been given independent charges belong to Other Backward Classes, which include the names of Sandip Singh from the Lodh community, Narendra Kashyap from the Nishad community, Girish Chandra Yadav from the Yadav community, Sanjay Gangwar from the Kurmi community, Dharambir Prajapati from the Prajapati caste and Ravindra Jaiswal from the Kalwar caste. Six OBC leaders got an opportunity as junior ministers who will have to perform.