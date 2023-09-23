A bond time dares not to diminish

Two years have passed since you left us, dearest Dady. And not a moment passed by without your memory crossing my heart. Shakespeare said, parting is such sweet sorrow; none can vouch for it more than I. In spirit of this sweet ache, I wish to honour your memory and exalted stature.

Your impact on our life was such that no yardstick of measurement can ever aspire to measure. As Mohammad Zaman Azurda aptly put it, whoever was touched by your presence whether for years or for moments never forgot this immense privilege.

How do I begin to describe my relationship with you? You were a father, mentor, confidant and unfaltering and untiring ally all rolled into one. Your counsel, ever generously doled, was scented with sagacity and kindness; your affection and love were never withheld not just to me – your students testify to this date that they ever felt in you a fatherly figure rather than an authority figure.

Your deeds and words both impressed upon me the need and value of hard work, honesty, integrity, and perseverance—values I strive to embody every day.