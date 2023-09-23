A bond time dares not to diminish

Two years have passed since you left us, dearest Dady. And not a moment passed by without your memory crossing my heart. Shakespeare said, parting is such sweet sorrow; none can vouch for it more than I. In spirit of this sweet ache, I wish to honour your memory and exalted stature.
Your impact on our life was such that no yardstick of measurement can ever aspire to measure. As Mohammad Zaman Azurda aptly put it, whoever was touched by your presence whether for years or for moments never forgot this immense privilege.
How do I begin to describe my relationship with you? You were a father, mentor, confidant and unfaltering and untiring ally all rolled into one. Your counsel, ever generously doled, was scented with sagacity and kindness; your affection and love were never withheld not just to me – your students testify to this date that they ever felt in you a fatherly figure rather than an authority figure.
Your deeds and words both impressed upon me the need and value of hard work, honesty, integrity, and perseverance—values I strive to embody every day.
The gloomiest room would light up at your entrance and the halls of Kashmiri literature more so. You were the lamp who Dr Owais Rana – the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora rightly proclaimed to be the undying flame of the language, a flame that resurrected and rejuvenated Kashmiri. I cherish and savour those moments where art, literature, poetry and affection blended in an alchemy: conversations that bind us together forever, a bond that time dares not to diminish.
The mention of time reminds me of the demands we made upon your time, and you so generously and without complain furnished. We were provided for in every sense the word can muster – material comfort, the comfort of company, the comfort of guidance, and the comfort of counsel and paternal affection. Is there a way, I keep thinking, by which this debt accrued can be paid off, at least in some part? The answer returns always in the vein of Ghalib: the due is such that the due can’t be paid.
Whether it was our family gatherings, your passion for Kashmiri Literature, or your pursuit of knowledge, you approached every endeavor with enthusiasm and curiosity. You instilled in me the courage to embrace life’s challenges, to strive, to seek and not to yield.
I yearn perpetually for an alphabet that could capture my longing for the fatherly shade that shaded me from the harsh sun of life’s travails. What language can capture my extent of missing? The wound will never heal, but it’s ache reminds me that you will never abandon me. Up above from the stars, you are watching over me, and offering counsel. My gratitude for being the incredible father that you were.
On September 17, 2023, during the Aziz Hajini Day event commemorating your second death anniversary, held at the Government Higher Secondary School Hajin, a collaborative effort by Halqa-e-Adab Sonawari, Wahab Cultural Society Hajin, and Adbee Markaz Kamraz, in partnership with JKAACL, it was evident how your life’s journey, starting as a young boy and culminating in your retirement as Secretary JKAACL, stood as a testament to the remarkable work you dedicated to the advancement and safeguarding of the Kashmiri Language.
The speakers eloquently highlighted your pivotal role in integrating Kashmiri into the educational curriculum and emphasized your exemplary leadership as the Cultural Officer at DSEK and Secretary of the Cultural Academy. Witnessing this tribute, I am heartened to see that individuals like Shakir Shafi, Majeed Majazi, Dr. Reyaz ul Hassan, and others who steer the Halqa-e-Adab Sonawari are carrying your torch forward in the pursuit of promoting and preserving the Kashmiri language. Your legacy lives on through their dedication and efforts.
Rest in peace, dear Dady. Until we reunite.