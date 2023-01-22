A Burning Problem

Risk Factors for Heart Disease and their Effect (Women vs Men):

High BP (Hypertension):

It is more common in women than men after age of 45 years. It confers higher risk of getting a heart attack in females (four- fold) as compared to men (three- fold).

It is more common in obese women and loosing more than 10 kgs of weight brings it down by around 8 mms Hg systolic. Poor control of BP is more common in females leading to higher chances of complications.

Adult onset (Type 2) Diabetes:

Diabetes is a stronger risk factor (at least 3-fold) for heart attacks in women than in men. It removes the protection in females of the oestrogens which are normally protective in pre-menopausal stage.

Mortality in diabetic females with a heart attack is at least double than that in males. The chances of recurrence of a MI in women with diabetes is also double than that in men.

Metabolic syndrome (Syndrome X):

This is a conglomeration of hypertension, truncal obesity (excess body fat around the waist) high triglycerides and bad cholesterol. It is seen more often in South Asians especially women. These persons are more prone to get heart attacks and strokes and need an aggressive management of all the components of Syndrome X.

Cholesterol and Triglycerides:

Women show an increase in Triglycerides and bad cholesterol (LDL c) after menopause. Indian women have lower levels of good cholesterol (HDL c) than their western counterparts putting them at higher risk of coronary disease.

An increase of triglycerides by more than 90 mgs/dl (beyond the upper normal limit 150 mg/dl) increases the risk of a heart attack by 75% as compared to 30% in men. It is often associated with hypothyroidism also.

Obesity definitions in Indian women have been redefined. BMI (Body mass index ) of more than 25 is defined as the cut off for Indian females and BMI > 23 is defined as over-weight. BMI can be calculated by using a simple applications (meters and Kgs or pounds and feet)