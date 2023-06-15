A call for compassion and unity

From the very first breath we draw, a profound quest begins—a quest to forge our identity, to connect our being with the tapestry of birth, culture, and tradition.

We are taught that our identity is paramount for survival, shielding us from the dreaded spectre of social exclusion. We learn that our worth, our purpose, hinges on the attachments we form—to our names, our appearances, our thoughts, and our actions.

As our freedom of choice emerges, we begin to shape lives imbued with meaning and purpose, moulding our destinies according to our own design. Yet, amid this noble pursuit, a question lingers: What is the relevance of humanity itself?

In the intricate dance of life, the present moment takes centerstage—the fleeting yet powerful nexus of existence. It is here, in the enigmatic realm of the present, that life unfolds. But what truly transpires within this ethereal realm? How swiftly does it elude our grasp? Alas, the present is not a mere reflection of the past, nor is it an oracle for the future.

Rather, it is a singular point—a convergence of time and space that affords us the opportunity to revel in our humanity. It is within the present that the arms of our environment embrace us, granting us the means to navigate the tapestry of our lives as human beings, interwoven with the very fabric of creation.