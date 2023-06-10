A case of fading out

Even the atoms in matter are not atomised. They function at different levels of collective – molecules, compounds, and then the higher complexities. Every single speck in this universe is tied in a universe of relationships. We as individuals, are not individuals.

Our individuality exists within a large, and then even larger collectives. So the problems we face as individuals are actually the reflections of the problems that exist in our collectives.

In continuation with the last week’s column on the problem of drug addiction in Kashmir, I feel compelled to talk more about this correspondence between an individual and the collective.

One of the problems with our collective, at the moment, is fading out. We seem to have disappeared. This is a dangerous state of affairs, and it needs a strenuous effort to explain this state of affairs to ourselves, and then find ways to restore the collective.

It is not such an easy task, particularly when the willingness to look into the face of the future is not so strong. What can help us, as a people, to restore ourselves, and generate willingness to re-think, is to meet each other as plain human beings, in unencumbered human surroundings.

The most effective ways to gather ourselves as a collective, with which we can correspond as individuals, is to nurture those unburdened human relationships. By unburdened, I mean not to make our relationship subservient to economic, political, or ideological comforts. Let’s meet, and greet the human in each other.