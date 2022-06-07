A case of polluted relationship

Last week, police arrested a teacher of one of the reputed coaching centres in Jammu for allegedly making an attempt to outrage the modesty of a 15-year-old girl student, whom he had invited to a hotel on the pretext of his birthday party.

A local daily newspaper, State Times, quoting the girl student’s father, reported that the girl was studying in the coaching centre for the last over one and half years and a Chemistry teacher was delivering online classes.

The teacher called his daughter and asked her to join his birthday party with her other batch mates in the hotel. Further, while reporting the incident, the newspaper claims to have a list of other tutorials also against whom such complaints are lying pending.

However, lack of evidence has led to delay in dispensation of justice in many cases. However, there are many incidents of this nature which remain unreported owing to the stigma attached to it.