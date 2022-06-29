A Cliffhanger Election

Just before I sat down to write this piece, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, sounded a poll bugle in Jammu and Kashmir. Suspense, thrill, drama & action constitutes an electoral exercise in India’s most politically sensitive region.

Past Tense

As the administration is gearing to have a ballot battle at the fag end of this year, the beleaguered regional parties-NC, PDP & PC, have been trying hard to find different ways to get out of the rut that they have got themselves into.

They have failed to address the inadequacies that have contributed to the making of the erstwhile state’s present predicament. With no clear roadmap, these parties have been cashing on emotions and sentiments.

Their inability to provide cohesive, decisive & vibrant leadership attests to the fact that they have not been sincere with the responsibilities they were entrusted with.

Instead of talking about real and serious structural issues, before the reading down of Article 370, their misleading narratives harmed the haggard community like never before.