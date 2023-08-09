“The calendar about hartals, opening of schools and violence used to come from Pakistan. I have been told that eight years ago, ten-and eleven-year-old children used to check identity cards of people on streets. Now J&K administration formulates the calendar about schools and colleges which is being implemented. Even business go as usual, now more diktats are being followed by the business community here,” said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday at the inaugural session of Shikhar Samagam.

“In four years, we have travelled that much distance which was unimaginable to people. And we have framed a roadmap of next 25 years about the changes going to happen in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said they have a roadmap for J&K for the next 25 years stating that the conflict entrepreneurs were not happy with the situation in valley post August 2019 and in first seven months 1.27 crore tourists have already visited the region.

“The days of exploitation are over. In Kashmir it was difficult to differentiate between a ‘rehbar’ (guide) and a ‘rehzan’ (who would loot),” he added.

The tourism, he said has played a big role in Kashmir’s economy. The message has gone across the country that J&K is visitable. Last year 1.88 crore visitors, including Vaishno Devi and Amaranth pilgrims, had come last year and this year till July the number is 1.27 crore.

About the reports of why Kashmir writers were removed from books, he said they were not writers. “They would spew venom. They had made the curriculum here as such that the youth would get destroyed. How to develop scientific temper in children? NEP- our education departments have worked hard to implement that,” he added.

A Closed Chapter here refers to Hartal Pakistan sponsored separatist groups have historically called for thus damaging economy of Kashmir for last over three decades.