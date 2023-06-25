A Collective Responsibility

BY IRFAN ALI BANKA

In an era defined by the pursuit of transparency and accountability, the Right to Information (RTI) Act stands as a cornerstone of democratic governance. As an ardent advocate for citizen empowerment and active participation, I recently had the privilege of attending a pivotal hearing at the FAA (First Appellate Authority) Office Director, Urban Local Bodies Kashmir. In this write-up, I will synthesize our discussions, experiences, and insights, highlighting the significance of RTI in upholding democratic values and exploring ways to strengthen its implementation.

The power of citizen activism:

As an RTI activists, it is our responsibility to champion the preservation and effective utilization of this pro-people law. Recognizing the potential consequences of its erosion, I resolved to attend the FAA hearing despite personal challenges and commitments. Our collective effort to safeguard RTI is crucial, ensuring that future generations can exercise their right to access information and demand transparency from governing authorities.

Empowering PIOs for timely responses:

At the heart of the RTI process lie the Public Information Officers (PIOs), who play a vital role in facilitating citizen-government interactions. To strengthen the RTI mechanism, it is imperative to empower and support PIOs in fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently. Adequate training programs, focused on the intricacies of the RTI Act, are pivotal in ensuring their comprehensive understanding of the law's provisions. By doing so, we can foster a culture of prompt and accurate responses, solidifying citizens' trust in the system.