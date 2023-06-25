A Collective Responsibility

BY IRFAN ALI BANKA
In an era defined by the pursuit of transparency and accountability, the Right to Information (RTI) Act stands as a cornerstone of democratic governance. As an ardent advocate for citizen empowerment and active participation, I recently had the privilege of attending a pivotal hearing at the FAA (First Appellate Authority) Office Director, Urban Local Bodies Kashmir. In this write-up, I will synthesize our discussions, experiences, and insights, highlighting the significance of RTI in upholding democratic values and exploring ways to strengthen its implementation.
The power of citizen activism:
As an RTI activists, it is our responsibility to champion the preservation and effective utilization of this pro-people law. Recognizing the potential consequences of its erosion, I resolved to attend the FAA hearing despite personal challenges and commitments. Our collective effort to safeguard RTI is crucial, ensuring that future generations can exercise their right to access information and demand transparency from governing authorities.
Empowering PIOs for timely responses:
At the heart of the RTI process lie the Public Information Officers (PIOs), who play a vital role in facilitating citizen-government interactions. To strengthen the RTI mechanism, it is imperative to empower and support PIOs in fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently. Adequate training programs, focused on the intricacies of the RTI Act, are pivotal in ensuring their comprehensive understanding of the law's provisions. By doing so, we can foster a culture of prompt and accurate responses, solidifying citizens' trust in the system.
Addressing challenges and fostering compliance:
During the FAA hearing, the challenges hindering RTI implementation came to the fore. Instances where officials were uninformed about their obligations resulted in delayed or denied responses, undermining the essence of RTI. To address this issue, authorities must prioritize the training and education of personnel at all levels, imparting a deep understanding of RTI provisions. Proactive measures, such as regular workshops, can equip officials with the knowledge needed to navigate the intricacies of the Act, minimizing bottlenecks and ensuring compliance.
The crucial role of FAAs:
First Appellate Authorities, entrusted with overseeing the implementation of RTI, hold a pivotal role in preserving its integrity. The dedication and commitment demonstrated by the FAA at the Urban Local Bodies Kashmir hearing were commendable. By suspending an official for non-compliance, the FAA reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and accountability. This incident highlights the significance of a symbiotic relationship between activists and authorities, where constructive collaboration is nurtured to protect and advance the RTI framework.
Citizen participation
The incident at the FAA Office Director, Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, underscores the urgent need for citizens to actively engage in preserving and strengthening the RTI Act. By utilizing RTI effectively, we unearth information, demand transparency, and ensure timely responses to our queries. It is through collective action that we create an environment where citizens are empowered, governance is transparent, and accountability is upheld.
Conclusion:
Our journey, from discussions to attending the FAA hearing, has reinforced the collective responsibility we share in preserving and enhancing the Right to Information. As the lifeblood of a vibrant democracy, RTI must be safeguarded from dilution or negligence. It is incumbent upon us, as citizens and activists, to embrace the power of RTI, champion transparency, and hold authorities accountable. By forging strong partnerships with officials, promoting awareness, and actively utilizing RTI, we can fortify the pillars of our democracy and ensure a future where citizens' rights and transparency reign supreme. Together, let us stand united in our commitment to strengthening the RTI framework and fostering a society where information is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right.
Irfan Ali Banka is an anthropologist and Founder J&K RTI Foundation. He can be reached at: dr.irfanbanka@gmail.com
