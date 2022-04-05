A complex challenge of inflation

Soaring cost of everything, from fuel to small child care items, has pushed a household to the wall. There is a Covid-induced radical change in the consumer behavior as their established shopping patterns are succumbing to the rising inflation.

They have been forced to cut costs on their living by reducing the quantity of staples, switching to cheaper brands and looking for deals offering discounts.

In other words, over a period of time, the household staples have no longer remained immune to the uncontrolled inflation as input costs for companies remain rising amid the twin catastrophes of pandemic-induced lockdowns and now the Russia-Ukraine war.

Today the situation on the inflation front is more complex as the companies manufacturing various products have expressed their inability to absorb rising input costs. Most of them have already loaded the burden of input costs in their products and finally it’s the consumers who have to shell out more for less.