A comprehensive safety audit needed

The massive fire that erupted at Bone & Joint Hospital some days back leaves many lessons for the administration.
When the flames were going up in the sky, and the hospital building was getting consumed, each one of us was thinking about the safety of the patients in the hospital.
What added to the anxiety was the fact that the type of patients admitted in this hospital make it extra ordinarily difficult to move them. Thank God there was no loss of life.
Post-event the concerned authorities need to reflect, not just on the cause of fire, but on the overall state of safety in our hospitals. It is true that eventualities are always unforeseen, and no matter what the humans do, there are always chances for a mishap.
But there is always a need to review things regularly, and update the safety measures. Since hospital is a place that is highly vulnerable to such incidents, it is crucial to take extra care to save hospitals from such mishaps. It is extremely important to do a safety audit at regular intervals, and also update the safety systems.
Since the global standards for fire safety measures undergo regular refinement, our administration needs to keep track of that, and ensure that the safety measures put in place are not dated.
Further, the patients and their attendants also need to be sensitised about the safety matters while their stay in the hospitals. In the past some years we have seen that many buildings of public importance have got consumed in such fires.
This way we lose a national treasure. It calls for a comprehensive assessment of all our public buildings, and a grand safety audit.
The fire at Bone and Joint hospital adds to the worry that our public buildings are always at the risk of catching fire, no matter what the reasons.
We need to ensure that the latest safety measures are in place, and a regular review of such measures is done. Besides there must be safety drills conducted in all such buildings, so that the level of preparedness is enhanced.