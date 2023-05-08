A contest not yet in sight

The five year term of panchayats and urban local bodies is coming to an end in October-November this year. Parliament polls are scheduled in April-May next year and the assembly elections in J&K are long over due. It is to be seen which elections are held first.

Assembly and parliamentary polls can create more tricky situations, particularly for major political parties, who have bigger stakes. Any wrong calculation or move, like not forming any pre- poll alliance or forming a wrong alliance can prove costly for them in the dicey election scenario. The participation of all the major and other parties would make all polls very interesting and such electoral exercises will no more be one sided.

According to election authorities the final electoral rolls in J&K will be published on May 27 after the special summary revision. For panchayat polls, the separate revision in the electoral rolls has to be conducted. However, the rolls can be extracted from the general summary revision for urban local bodies' polls.

Recently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered appointment of dedicated assistant electoral registration officers for all the 90 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. This had created some excitement among the political circles here.

Now it is to be seen whether the assembly and panchayat and urban local bodies polls are held this year or not. Government has been taking credit for strengthening the democracy at grassroots level by conducting panchayat and urban local bodies polls in 2018 and then also holding elections for block development councils in 2019 and for district development councils in 2020.

Some political leaders have been alleging that the assembly polls are being delayed as BJP fears defeat. However, the charge was denied by BJP. Its J&K President Ravinder Raina said that his party is ready for polls and added that BJP will form the next government.