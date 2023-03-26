A Conversation called Private Schools

Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali is the new chairperson of the Committee for Fixation & Regulation of Fee of Private Schools. The Committee was headless for quite some time now, and with this appointment the different stakeholders will again gear up for an engagement with the Committee.

Less about policy, least about education, the Committee will again be sucked into complaints by parents about the 'exploitation' by private school owners.

Thanks to the legacy bequeathed by the man who occupied the Chair till some weeks ago, this Committee has turned into a nightmare for private schools. And a favourite hang-out for some parents who have set out on a mission to bulldoze one or the other private school.

In this contest between the 'angry parents' and the 'exploitative private schools', the education of our children in the private schools is getting a thorough beating. It's here that Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali would be tested for his wisdom and the capacity to rise above the prevailing perception about the private schools.