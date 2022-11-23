A critical insight into NEP 2020

The NEP 2020 is the result of long and sustained process of consultations and deliberations. With more than 1.5 million schools, 40,000 colleges and 720 universities the country has the second largest education system in the world, after China.

The first policy after 30 years in line with 21st century and aligned to 2030 agenda of sustainable development built on pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordable and Accountable. NEP has been hailed as a ground-breaking and progressive policy with some of its reforms being long due.

The policy aims to achieve 100 percent gross enrollment ratio (GER) in school education by 2030 and 50 percent GER in higher education by 2035. The emphasis on making higher education multidisciplinary and holistic by making the curriculum more flexible, creation of e-courses in regional languages and adapting to times by advocating for increased use of technology are welcome reforms. NEP 2020 comes short on providing an enabling milieu for many areas.

Notably, the policy commits to increasing public expenditure on education to 6 percent of the GDP from the current 4.43 percent. However, it is unclear how this increased expenditure will be shared between the central and state governments.

A clear plan to implement the vision had been missing. The central and state governments’ effort to increase expenditure on educational sector, 6% of GDP unfortunately this has been the stated goal since 1960, since the Kothari Commission’s report, but is yet to be achieved and the current government has been cutting the funding’s constantly.

We should also not be uncritical in our reception of the NEP, particularly because not many of the promises of the NEP are time bound. While the policy has been called visionary, it has also been criticised as exclusionary and a closer look at its implications for minorities and the nature of the education system is necessary.

The policy talks about universalisation of school education from 3 to 18 years without making it a legal right and has taken the soul of the right to education away from school education. Education Policy does not adequately tackle issue of inequity arising out of medium of instruction.

The sharpest criticism against the NEP has been that it would lead to the privatisation of higher education which is a denial of social justice. The NEP aims to gradually phase out the system of affiliation to a university in 15 years and grant autonomy to colleges which will open the doors to privatization.

It is ironic that NEP’s claims to ‘provide education to historically marginalised, disadvantaged, and underrepresented groups’, lays the roadmap for privatisation of higher education.

It is quite clear that this visionary policy might end up serving the interest of the rich and may lead to intellectual colonization of our institutions and increase the caste and class based inequalities in education further. The intent of policy seems to be ideal in many ways but it is the implementation where lies the key to success

The key reform areas recommended are as under: