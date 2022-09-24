A cushion of insurance on deposits

The role of the Reserve Bank of India, which commenced operations on April 1, 1935, has been hailed time and again for keeping the banking system afloat during rough times through its series of regulatory measures. Our banking regulatory system got world attention when the global recession in 2008 saw many well established banks disappearing from the banking scene.

During Covid-19 pandemic, The RBI played a yeoman’s role to keep the engine of the country’s banking system running so that the bruised economy remained afloat. Precisely, the measures taken by the apex bank during the peak of Covid-19 crisis kept the common household budgets afloat and helped different segments of populations to negotiate the pandemic-induced economic crisis.However, of late, there have been some instances of bank failures in the country. When a bank is unable to pay back the money to its depositors it is called bank failure. It’s notable that a bank failure is a huge risk for a country’s economy.

Even as regulations are in place to protect depositors’ interests, some banks were unable to pay back the money to their depositors. The instances of crisis faced by Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank Limited (PMC Bank), Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank shook the confidence of the depositors.

Just a few days back, the Reserve Bank of India cancelled the licence of 110 years old Rupee Co-operative Bank (RCB) Pune in August and the bank ceased to carry on banking services. The bank is no longer allowed to engage in banking activities, including accepting deposits and returning deposits, among others.

The most hit in bank failure are the depositors, particularly the high-value depositors. In such circumstances, the depositors of a failed bank would be reimbursed the amount of their deposits in line with the RBI rule, that is, up to Rs.5 lakh only.