A dangerous makeover in Kashmir’s mainstream leadership | The Resurgence of Mehbooba Mufti’s Soft Separatism Politics

5th August, 2019 has left these political dynasts exposed as now people can see that they only propagate “Naare Baazi” & want their families to be in power to promote dynasty politics while playing with the emotions of the innocent Kashmiris.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is now fighting tooth and nail to gather any and every kind of sympathy that she can get from the Kashmiris. She is trying to establish herself as a pro in playing the victim card and changing sides, and her political narratives have become her second nature. She is now trying to gather pity by saying that she is being targeted by Govt of India for being a pioneer who is fighting for the restoration of Article 370/35a.

However, the apt question that she needs to answer is why she joined hands with the BJP and form a coalition with them when the BJP had clearly mentioned in its manifesto that it intends to abrogate Article 35a and Article 370.

This was nothing new, this was being published and upheld by the BJP right from the beginning. So, it is evident that she only saw the opportunity to get into power and form a government and ignored the principles of the political party she was collaborating with. She only focused on her political clout and focused on nepotism by getting her family members like her brother and others into power.

Mehbooba Mufti has been at the forefront of spreading panic while trying to get attention by dint of propagating some miscalculated demographic philosophies. She wants everyone to believe that Kashmir with its uniqueness cannot be an integral part of India. The overall unified ethos of India amidst the co-existence of diversities is beyond her comprehension.

For instance - Maharashtra , Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states as well as Union Territories that have several languages/religions and cultures are thriving and prospering beautifully as a part of our country India without having any special/exclusive status.