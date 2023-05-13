A Day-long Conference on Corporate Governance

The deadly duo, power-of-technology and technology-of-power, has destroyed human relationships here. Now everything is artificial and dehumanising. In this situation stealing a moment or two, and talking face to face, is a relic of old times. One doesn’t know how long will it last, till we are all lost in the Virtual Reality.

Back to the day. There were many learned and enterprising people who graced the occasion, and spoke about different dimensions of corporate governance. I was asked to speak about the institutional perspective, in the backdrop of my experience as part of Greater Kashmir.

The largest media house of J&K, GK’s impact over the years has been significant. GK not only impacted journalism in Kashmir, but the overall society.

So talking about it goes well beyond it. Momentarily, we can take a step or two back, and look at the home grown success stories, like Greater Kashmir, with an unexcited, also unagitated, mindset.

It helps in drawing lessons on where we could have improved, and didn’t. It facilitates in underlining the areas we can now capitalise on, and improve. But at the same time, it also makes a room for us as a collective, to be happy about our successes, big or small.

While evaluating our success stories in any of the fields of enterprise, there is a need to maintain a ‘safe distance’. The person who undertakes an enterprise, and the enterprise as a societal entity, are two separate organisms. While we can praise, or criticise, the person in the frame, it shouldn’t be all about him. It results in an error of judgment, when we confuse the two. So before someone talks about an enterprise like Greater Kashmir, here are a few reminders.