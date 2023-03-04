A decision hailed by all

Centre’s stand on this issue

The government argued that “in the absence of such a law, the President has the constitutional power.” Solicitor General remarked that the government has essentially requested the court to exhibit judicial restraint. The court has discussed in its ruling its intention to “maintain a delicate balance” on separation of powers.

But the center feels that while it is true that, ordinarily, the court cannot, without anything more, usurp what is purely a legislative power or function, in the context of the Constitution, which clothes the citizens with Fundamental Rights and provides for constitutional goals to be achieved. The element of inertia of the Legislature produces a clear situation wherever there exists a veritable gap or a vacuum.

The Supreme Court may not shy away from what essentially would be part of its judicial function. Earlier, ruling cites past instances of the Court stepping into to fill a gap in the law which include the Vishaka guidelines to curb sexual harassment at workplace and the interpretation on the process of appointment of judges. But the court was not impressed with the argument which is reflected in its verdict.

People expect Seshan’s daredevil spirit

People of India will always remember the late former CEC, Terunellai Naryan Iyer Seshan (December 12, 1990 - December 11, 1996.) who was a dare devil and created a scare amongst the bureaucrats and governments at centre and states as he did not spare anyone.

With new reforms and courtesy of the apex court, there is optimism about the new CEC who will follow the ideals of Seshan to restore the credibility of this institution. Experts say that unlike Seshan, a tough taskmaster, most of the people who succeeded him were perceived as “pliable officials” toeing the line of the party in power – for obvious benefits.

Seshan used to ‘terrorise’ the political class by his mercurial temperament thereby strictly adhering to the rules which made him a difficult man for political parties to “handle”.

It may be recalled that the election commission of India allowed all political parties to hold huge rallies, putting the lives of hundreds of thousands in danger. Coronavirus was killing close to 3000 people a day.

This inexplicable decision, going against the advice of the medical and health practitioners was questioned by everyone.

At this juncture, Madras High Court had to intervene and its scathing observations had earned applause from common people when it said “as to why murder charges should not be framed against EC officials which is a telling commentary on EC functioning?”

People in India had praised the then Madras High Court, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy squarely blamed the EC for a spike in Covid19 cases as it allowed all parties to flout Covid norms.