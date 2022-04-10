A dignified attire

BY JANAT-UL-NISA

Is it the most beautiful and charming garment? Is it really so? Let us understand what actually Quran states what about covering the body, and how to do it.

In Chapter 33 (al-Ahzab), verse 59, Allah gives the following command to Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W): “O Prophet! Say to your wives, your daughters, and the women of the believers that: they should letdown upon themselves their jalabib.” Jilbab simply means the loose outer garment.

What do you think when you see a girl wearing niqab?