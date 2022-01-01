A Dreadful Disease

While wishing bad for someone, the envious person harms only himself. His pain gets agonizing as he sees the envied moving ahead in life and gracing up Allah’s bounties. Even as being unhappy over the well-being of others becomes a habitual trait for the envious, the delight over his own accomplishments also decays. His own goodness drops off.

He is never happy, never content. In Some Fruits of Solitude, William Penn writes, ‘The jealous are troublesome to others, but a torment to themselves’. The fire of jealousy within chars their virtues. Apparently, their heads bow down before Allah but their soul does not. It carries the wickedness of ingratitude even towards Almighty, to the extent of bracing up anything abysmally godless for ‘panacea’.

As the malice gets cancerous, the symptoms become more concentrated. The envious masks a false personality. He or she may be your relative, friend or colleague, but essentially happens to be your hidden enemy. About his character, Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) said, “The envious person looks like a loving friend by his speech but hides malice behind his actions, he is a friend only by name but by his characteristics, he is an enemy”.

Hazrat Luqman (AS) also said to his son, “The envious person has three signs: backbiting behind them (whom he envies), flatters them, in front and is happy when they are in trouble”.