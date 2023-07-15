A dying person’s appeal for help

Ours is not a dead society. Only that our life is not taking effect. In a fit of self flagellation, we sometimes declare ourselves not just dead, but decayed. And this is not entirely untrue.

We, many a time, really behave in moribund ways. But there are people that hold the hope for us as a society. And there are many of them. There are occasions and situations, when we throw surprises as a collective. Just an appeal on social media that someone is facing a life threatening disease, and money flows in millions.

There have been occasions when a reverse-appeal was made that more money is credited to the account than needed, so please stop donating. Our heart is still in the right place, and we all should thank our Lord for this. So ours is not a dead society.

But why our life is not taking effect, remains a question. Among many reasons, this person’s appeal for help points towards one. Emotions move us more than reason. We open our hearts wide, but it is difficult to have our minds ajar. We are full of feelings, short on thinking.