A Festive Winter

Around 1.62 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir already since January 2022, and it is the highest ever tourist inflow figure in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. And on the eve of new year celebrations of 2023, all the tourist places of the region are jam packed despite the bone chilling cold weather.

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department is all set to host mega events on all the top tourist destinations across the region like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Patnitop to keep a celebrations atmosphere for all the tourists and locals on the New Year celebrations.

Winter in Kashmir valley shows a positive sign for all the tourism players to keep doors open of all the hotels and restaurants all across the valley be it in Gulmarg, Pahalgam or Sonamarg as all the three tourist destinations are receiving huge snowfall in harsh winter period in Kashmir valley, thus making a merry for tourists to enjoy snowfalls round the winter season.

Kashmir is undoubtedly one of the most popular tourist destinations in India, and features in the travel wish list of almost all travelers. However, most parts of the valley remain closed during winters due to harsh cold weather and heavy snowfall, thereby making things difficult for travel.

Some of the popular tourist places like Karnah, Sonamarg, and Gurez usually remain closed for tourists due to low visibility, and snowfall. Now, after 70 years, all the three places will remain open for tourists in the winter months in a move to boost the region’s tourism sector.

Reportedly, the government, for the first time in 70 years, is planning to introduce adventure sports and other activities in those places only to increase footfall of tourists as the new proposed ski slopes will be developed in snow-bound areas with rather good connectivity.

One can never run out of places to explore in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The land is brimming with picturesque vistas, amazing flora, stunning architecture and there are quaint homestays and eco-friendly resorts that visitors can choose from.

Those with an adventurous bent of mind will find a plethora of activities waiting for them. And finally, if you are spiritually inclined, the numerous religious shrines will show you the way to peace and serenity.

Kashmir is an epitome of natural beauty, and it is renowned the world over for that. You can soak your senses on the many lakes, gardens and hill stations that attract thousands of tourists every year. Take perfect pictures and take home memories of a perfect holiday.