A fountain of inspiration

For teachers and teaching profession, it is important to dedicate a day where we can celebrate teachers. The idea of Teachers’ Day dates back to 19th century. For example, Malaysia celebrates teachers’ day on 16th May, China celebrates it on 10th September, Iraq on 1st March, Singapore on the first Friday of September and Spain on 27th November. However, when Dr Radhakrishnan became the President of India in 1962, a few students requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan asked them to observe it as Teachers’ Day instead. Since then, September 5 has been announced as Teachers’ Day.

Every year, Teachers’ Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate teachers, recognizing their contribution and putting a spotlight on the incredible responsibility that they bear in ensuring that all children and youth everywhere can enjoy the right to education. A teacher is someone who shows you the right path and keeps you motivated till you meet your goals.

Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher used to give the following advice to teachers, “we must be perpetual seekers of intellectual integrity and universal compassion”. These are the two qualities which mark a true teacher. Such teachers teach students the process of learning, enable them to become lifelong learners. The teacher who love children are the real nation builder who can lay the solid foundation of a nation.