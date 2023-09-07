A G20 of Jan Bhagidari

India’s G20 Presidency has proven itself to be unique in different ways. It has focused on the priorities and key concerns of developing nations, amplified the voice of the Global South and raised ambition in areas like climate action and finance, energy transitions, SDG implementation and technological transformation.

What has further added to making India an extraordinary G20 Presidency is the extensive participation of people or ‘Jan Bhagidari’ from across the nation in various G20 related events and activities.

The Presidency has not been limited to the highest echelons of the Government. Through active participation from people across different states and UTs, India’s G20 has truly been a People’s G20.

With approximately 220 meetings spanning 60 cities, nearly 30,000 delegates in G20 meetings, over 100,000 participants in their side events as well as involvement of citizens from all corners of the nation, the G20 engaged with the people in myriad ways.

Various line ministries diligently spurred active participation. The Ministry of Education orchestrated Jan Bhagidari events, witnessing enthusiastic involvement from diverse stakeholders including students, teachers, parents, and the community at large.

Organized at levels ranging from state and district to block, panchayat, and school, these events cultivated awareness about the G20, the National Education Policy, and Foundational Learning and Numeracy - priorities central to India's Presidency. These events collectively drew over 23.3 cr participants, encompassing 15.7 cr students, 25.5 lakh teachers, and 51.1 lakh community members.