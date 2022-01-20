A general mental sickness

He further expressed how the circulated videos are causing discomfort to his family and relatives and requested members of the public, including the media, not to make fun of his son’s mental illness.

Our moral condition is such that even after his father’s message, there are journalists conducting his son’s interview, aware of his son’s unsound mind but the urge of viewership and publicity is more important for those individuals; they show zero sensitivity towards a mentally ill person.

Adding more misery to the son’s mental illness is the Filtered Facade of Social Media, where his son’s videos and interviews are creating buzz among the masses.