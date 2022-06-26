A great archival treasure that is Khanpur!

A recent visit to Khanpur, where I grew into my adulthood, revealed certain aspects of the life around, which I had never experienced, before! It happens in one’s life when one grows that all aspects of the life around don’t get revealed early. The consciousness dawns gradually. It is then, that one can pay complete attention to understand these situations.

I must admit that I had never before concentrated my attention on what I now characterise as an Archival Treasure that is the legacy for us to see and appreciate at Khanpur (Baramulla).

I was brought up at Khanpur, but the objects now visible to my eyes looked entirely different then. I can now say rather authoritatively that Khanpur is a real treasure of archival wealth. There are two categories of Archival Artefacts at Khanpur.