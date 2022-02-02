A Heinous Offense

The Acid attack is a heinous form of crime that makes the life of the victim physically, socially, and emotionally miserable. The recent acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Srinagar left a deep scar on our society - the society which is known as the abode of sages and seers.

Whatever the reasons the assailant give for this inhuman act. The fact of the matter is that he not only ruined someone’s life but also shattered the dreams of a family who nurtured her life.