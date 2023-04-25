A high stake contest

Stakes are very high for Congress and even higher for BJP in the ongoing assembly elections in Karnataka. Whether the Congress is able to dethrone the arch-rivals BJP or the latter manages to retain power, the outcome will not only set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but will have a direct bearing on the opposition unity and the role that the Congress will or can play in this endeavour.

Rebellion in the Narendra Modi-era BJP was unheard of, but the rumblings that the party is witnessing after announcement of candidates’ lists has blown off this charade to smithereens.

A former chief minister Mr Jagadish Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader, and an ex-deputy chief minister, Mr Laxman Savadi have led the revolt after denial of mandate. They immediately joined the Congress and were fielded as the party’s candidates.

It is for the first time in the last over eight years that someone challenged the authority of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. And that too in the only southern state governed by the BJP. The developments have serious political implications both from the BJP as well as the Congress point of view from 2024 Lok Sabha election perspective.

As it is, BJP was facing a bumpy ride on the issue of handling and, charting out a role for its most popular but controversial leader, former chief minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa. It was after lot of coaxing and cajoling and a seat for his son as a bargaining chip, but not before Home Minister, Mr Amit Shah, usually known for his stiff outlook, breaking bread over breaking bread with Mr Yeddyurappa’s at his Bengaluru residence that an uneasy truce was reached.

But the problems further mounted as the lists of candidates were announced and many senior leaders quitting the party after denial of ticket either to them or their wards. Such a pre-poll scenario which is normally synonymous with Congress and other opposition parties, has threatened to jeopardize the BJP prospects of retaining power. The factional trouble and rebellion of sorts has also adversely impacted the party’s meticulous planning in building a high-profile, high-octane campaign with Mr Modi leading from the front.

Why is it important for the BJP to win Karnataka assembly elections and what would be the fallout if it ends up losing?

The significance of retaining power in the state lies in the fact that it is BJP’s gateway to Southern part of the country with the party still struggling to find its feet in other states of the region- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Remaining in power in the state will give BJP a foothold in not only retaining or improving its Lok Sabha seat tally in Karnataka but also greater space to maneuver in the neighbouring states in quest of finding new fertile grounds to overcome the saturation factor that it will face in a number of states particularly in the northern and central India.