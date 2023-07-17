A Hindu pilgrim on A Muslim shoulder

The annual Amarnath Yatra, spanning 62 days, commenced from Saturday, July 1st through two routes: the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The Amarnath pilgrimage is a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood among different communities. It is a unique pilgrimage performed by the people of one faith and facilitated by the people of another faith.

Instrumental in the running of the annual pilgrimage is the role that the local Kashmiri Muslims have played over the years whatever the situation arises.

At Baltal, one of the base camp at Baltal in Ganderbal district on the banks of the nallah Sindh remains active round the clock. The common sight at Baltal is of the Kashmiri Muslims who are the major local service providers to Amarnath pilgrims during the annual yatra.

The local service providers mostly consist of those people who have installed their kiosks and tents for yatris and are seen eagerly waiting to receive them. Mohammad Ayoub , a local service provider (ponywalla) who has been taking pilgrims to the cave for many years during annual Amarnath yatra said that he cares more for the devotees than for himself during the journey.

“I am used to such high terrains but the devotees are our guests. I thank God when I drop them safely at the entrance of the cave and return to get another batch,” he said. Ferrying yatris on a palanquin, Liyaqat Khan has the same thing to say. Khan along with three other colleagues ferries aged and ailing yatris to Amarnath cave from Baltal camp on his middle aged shoulders. While the yatris relax on the comfortable chair, Khan and his colleagues ferry the palanquin from Baltal to Amarnath cave and back to Baltal, a distance of 32 Km to and fro. "

The oxygen level dips during the trek, as the cave is situated 13,000 ft above sea level. The weather also changes unexpectedly during the journey, from sunny to rainy to snowy; braving everything we ensure to give a safe journey to the pilgrims" Khan says.