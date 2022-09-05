A humanitarian crisis

I personally believe that PM’s message triggered hope across the border that Delhi would announce some help for the flood victims.

These are the ordinary people of Pakistan who are facing a very, very difficult situation, which may be attributed to the climate change, human greed of the powerful to encroach the river beds raise constructions there and taking Monsoon as just one of the seasons, which required no prior arrangement to prevent the flooding and the disasters that come with it.

Pakistan, as such, is not alone in misbehaving with the policy and plans and the human greed of the influential sections of society. This fact can be elaborated with regard to other countries in the region, too.

A fundamental question may be asked, why should India help Pakistan when it exports terrorism to India. This argument is an extension of thinking among many people in this country that help to Pakistan would be used or misused against India in the long run.

That is Pakistan sponsored terrorism would not subside because of this goodwill gesture. There is need to understand and feel the pain, that is what PM Modi has done. Terrorism is a menace with which the people of Pakistan too are afflicted. The people in Swat have risen against the terrorists who have been killing their kin.

The massacre of 140 school children in Peshawar’s Army Public School in December 2014, still relives horror for the families of the victims. It is, however, unfortunate that Pakistan is deliberately ignoring the danger the terror groups that it created, pose to its polity. It serves the self-interests of few, but the majority is scared and terrorised.

Before Pakistan expects help from others, it needs to, rather it must come out against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There is no good or bad terrorism. It cannot be bad in Pakistan and good for India.

The red lines should be drawn for terrorism across geographies. When India asks Pakistan to shut all sources of terrorism, it, in fact, is talking of overall good of the people all over. It is in the interest of Pakistan to stem the rot once and for all.