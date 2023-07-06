A journey of religious devotion.

“The fading moonlight in the last hours of the night,

The sweet fragrance of flowers everywhere,

The music of the heavens and the magic in the air,

Perhaps he is just about to arrive,

Perhaps he has come,

The one who waits for me,

My eternal lover.”

(Zinda Kaul)

“Wear just enough to keep the cold out,

Eat just enough to keep hunger from your door.

Mind, dream yourself beyond Self and Others.

Remember, this body is just picking for jungle crows.”

(Lalla Ded)

We take immense pride in the works of poets like Zinda Kaul, Lala Ded, Rupa Bhawani, Russal Mir, Nunda Rishi, and Wahab Khar, whose words have left an indelible mark on our cultural tapestry. Their verses evoke the enchantment of the fading moonlight, the fragrance of flowers, the celestial melodies, and the anticipation of meeting the eternal lover—symbolizing the yearning for spiritual union.

In our rishi culture, there is no room for intolerance, religious bias, or bigotry. Rishi culture encompasses its customs and creed, transcending the boundaries of religious affiliations. Whether one is a Rishi Muslim or a Rishi Pandit, the common thread is the pursuit of spiritual fulfillment. While the paths may differ, there is no need for argument or contention because ultimately, all paths lead to the same goal.

The Amarnath Yatra, along with the Mela-Kheerbawani and Mela-Baderakali, stands as towering examples of our rishi culture. These religious customs embody a culture that recognizes every faith as a valid path to spiritual fulfillment. Year after year, the Amarnath Yatra and the auspicious melas echo the foundations laid by Nunda Rishi, Lalla Aishwariya, and countless other revered figures who embodied tolerance and spiritual fulfillment.

Beyond the economic aspects, Amarnath pilgrims bring with them a profound message—the message of the Ganga-Jamuni culture. Witnessing people from different corners of our country come together, sharing experiences and interacting with local Muslims is an overwhelming spectacle for those who comprehend its significance. Despite the linguistic differences, it is the deep spiritual and cultural bond we share that leaves a lasting impact. This exemplifies the essence of the Ganga-Jamuni culture.

The Amarnath Yatra, year after year, conveys a great message. In our culture, religious radicalism has no place. Rishi culture and radicalism are inherently incompatible. One cannot simultaneously pursue violent ideologies and foster spiritual ways—the two are fundamentally contradictory. It is as contradictory as claiming an object is at rest while also in motion. We, the Kashmiri people, rooted in our rishi culture, embrace love and tolerance, but we reject violence. Our hearts and meadows welcome pilgrims, but we have no room for fanatics whose minds are filled with dogmatism.