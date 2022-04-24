A journey through time

Social media is invisibly controlling our lives. The false notion that we are controlling the media has proved only a hoax, but the truth is our lives are being governed by an invisible medium, AI.

Today we watch television but in a different manner. We are watching more programs online, recording more programs to watch it later. No longer are we watching a saas bahu series when it is scheduled to air. Now we watch the program when we feel like it, and sometimes for hours at a stretch by binge viewing.

So much content is available on social media platforms that it’s impossible to select or choose what to watch and what not to. Like we have more writers and less readers, similarly we have more content creators than content watchers.

So much content is available on social media platforms that it’s impossible to select or choose what to watch and what not to. Like we have more writers and less readers, similarly we have more content creators than content watchers.

New technologies and media are developing and replacing one another at a dramatic pace forcing us to stay in tune, we must run as fast as we can or else we lose the game.