A judicious land use

The continuous recurrence of this activity has acquired the name of ‘the real estate business’ with its confirmed utility which mostly trades in sale & purchase of dwelling units. This peculiar natural gift is under constant pressure for construction of structures too.

This forces consumption of more and more patches of land including even agri-land that goes on squeezing with every passing day culminating in shortage and demand for more food grains than before. J and K too faces the same situation where the import of food grains rose from 50,000 metric tonnes in 2002 to 76,000 metric tonnes in 2016 making an average annual increase of 1,859 metric tonnes.

The share of agriculture to GDP too witnessed a steep descent from 56 percent in 1970 to 19 percent in 2013. This diminution did not stop as the arable land also shrank from 0.14 hectare per person in 1981 to 0.06 hectare per person in 2012. The downward sling is feared to have plummeted further. It is also reported that J&K is left with only 60 percent of agriculture land as of 1/2022.