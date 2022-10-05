A Kashmiri Farmer’s Lament

BY ZAHOOR AHMAD MIR

Do you hear day in and day out that the apple business in Kashmir is in its death throes? You have likely seen numerous versions of this story in media, including newspapers, television, and social networking sites. I will offer you the version from below. This is the lament of a lonely, despondent, weary, and fed-up farmer. It is important to set the scene before diving in.

Starting around the first of August for high-density types and continuing through the end of the harvest season for conventional kinds in the month of November, Kashmir is home to a thriving apple industry. September is the busiest month of the year for farmers.

Once upon a time, this was the month when one could realise their goals and see the fruits of their labour. Growers used to look forward to harvest all year long because of the good fortune and financial security it brought.

Most residents in south Kashmir, and even those in north Kashmir, rely only on apple cultivation as their source of income. The yearly fruit sales of this industry volumes Rs 11,000 crores, which is enormous.

This time of year is pivotal for the entire local population since it sets the tone for the upcoming year.