A leaf out of past

As a tribute to legendary poet Prof Rahman Rahi, I am reproducing here a Freeze Frame column titled “Rahi and Roy” which appeared in 2008 in this newspaper.

In response, Rahi sahab dropped by my cabin the next day and gifted me some of his signed books. It was a beautiful surprise, an unbelievable rendezvous with a literary giant who I used to counter often while traveling home since he happened to reside nearby in the same locality.

I always yearned to speak to him but never mustered the courage. Since school and college days, his creative brilliance had impressed me, especially through the medium of Radio Kashmir.

I fervently used to listen to his wistful lyrics. And then one fine day after many years, the humble tall man visited me. It was an out of the world experience. He sat, talked and left mutely after keeping his right hand over my head. I was speechless. My ordinary piece of writing had made him come to me. What a great human being, besides a great genius!