A legacy of a loaded gun

BY SERA NANDA

This article doesn’t speak about any weapon or arms. But, it is about a gentleman who was as fierce as a gun, and was loaded with knowledge and wisdom, which proved to be beneficial to those he conversed with. Also, he was an epitome of strength for the family and a doting individual whose absence is felt even among his acquaintances.

His vision and farsightedness served as a guiding light to many of his colleagues and friends, and as far as the family is concerned, this very quality of his would indeed safeguard us from several challenges life threw at us.

We couldn’t fathom our existence without him; his demise really left an irreplaceable void which can’t be filled by any. He bequeathed a legacy, which I am obligated to live up to.

This might make the readers inquisitive about this very gentleman whose life is no less than a saga, which compelled me to glorify through the medium of this article.