A lesson in international relations

To be honest, I went through the text of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, whether he has responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari’s speech, wherein he had spoken of Kashmir and the need for dialogue with India. It was my mistake that I was looking for particular words – Kashmir, Pakistan and so on. But he said, much more, not in response to Pakistan PM’s speech and references that it contained, but to the world at large, suiting the top diplomat of the country which is marching ahead to become a developed one in the next 25 years.

He answered many questions which the world had been asking. This particular part of his speech explains everything. India is on the side of peace “As the Ukraine conflict continues to rage, we are often asked whose side are we on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there,” Dr Jai Shankar said during the course of his speech at the 77th session of the UNGA. Continuing with this particular area of interest, focus and concern of the world, the minister said: “We are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles. We are on the side that calls for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out. We are on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food of fuel and fertilisers. It is there in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict.”

The message was loud and clear. Though it was spoken in reference to the conflict in Europe that has struck at foundations of the post Cold War world order, it had a wider appeal for the world to listen, comprehend and act.

This stand on the side of peace has wider contours. The west sees the solution to the conflict through economic sanctions and supply of high-end weaponry to Ukraine. Their way of search for peace is through arms. That will only perpetuate the conflict, not end it. The wars may settle issues regarding territory, but leave devastation in the wake. This is what Ukraine is experiencing. The only way out is through dialogue and diplomacy. In fact, this message should reverberate in Moscow too, which has suffered heavy losses.

Nearer home, it is having special appeal to China, Pakistan and Afghanistan that how should they embark on the dialogue and diplomacy, but even practice of this thesis is based on certain imperatives. That is counter-terrorism should not be a lip service, it has to be taken seriously and no sermons should be delivered to justify acts of terror.