A life of pain

BY AREEJ DURRANI

In recent years, one of the major issues that gripped our state is the increasing drug menace. It looms ominously, casting a dark shadow on our community. This issue has not only plagued our society but has also left a trail of despair and destruction. It's heartbreaking to witness how a promising youth is getting trapped in this vicious cycle of drug addiction.

As the term suggests, drug addiction is the compulsive act of taking drugs despite the harmful consequences. There are two common pathways of understanding the reasons behind individuals turning to drugs. One path often begins with peer pressure, where some young people, out of curiosity or a desire to fit in, start using drugs at the encouragement of friends. They quickly find the experience enjoyable, leading to continued use.

The other path highlights the deep-rooted emotional and mental causes. Before getting to the point of why addiction is wrong, let's see what is right about it that people are using to get something that otherwise they don't have.

Focusing on the mental and emotional aspects behind drug use, one of the major reasons is the pursuit of relief and a means to escape from inner suffering. The most commonly used drug is cocaine, which makes the user feel more focused and capable of handling tasks; heroin is used to calm the body, and morphine is used to kill pain.