A Long Walk to Home

At the crack of the dawn, I was squirming with pain because my stomach was upset. Nausea added discomfort and vomiting unnerved me. I could not ask for help (in incommunicado times) since there was no other tenant in our rented accommodation. Epistaxis (nose-bleeding) added insult to the injury.

After meeting nomadic treatment at Primary Health Centre (PHC), block Hazratbal, I could not find anything to eat for the next 24 hours due to downed shutters. With clinical confidence, I decided to conceive the daunting idea of traveling to Baramulla on foot.

146 fortnights ago, the marathon began in the wee hours of July 10 from Zain-ul-Abidin Badshah Gate of the University of Kashmir. As I moved past the deserted campus, a pack of canines, busy howling and perhaps searching for the carcass on the heap of garbage outside the famous school at Lal-Bazar, was the first bottleneck in this joyless journey.

The foul smell kept pedestrians away from walkways. Surprisingly, the dog menace is bleeding residents on Srinagar streets even in 2022. The city has literally gone to the dogs and SMC does not bat an eyelash. It is waiting for Godot’s magic wand in the not-so-smart city.

In the meantime, I reached Molvi stop. Only a few joggers were visible on the roads. A private vehicle stopped and waved to get in. Without asking for his credentials, I boarded the car and alighted at Noorbagh.

God bless the kind soul. Extending a helping hand to the unknown unconditionally generates a sense of satisfaction. That blissful feeling.