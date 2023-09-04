A mark of respect

This special day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvapelli Radhakrishnan as a tribute to his contributions and achievements in the field of education. He was a Bharat Ratna Awardee which is the highest civilian award. He also served as the vice- president of India. He was a great philosopher, scholar and above all a great teacher. He emphasized the need for moral education and self-discipline. He felt education as the refinement of heart and self-discipline. His views and suggestions were quite applicable which are relevant even today. He considered that education is incomplete until the integrity of character is imparted to child. Apart from this, many great educationists today consider that education is not only the acquiring of knowledge but the overall development of child. Moral education is the one that initiates the values of love, truth, goodness and beauty of character in children. No education is better in this world which can’t set the life to the social principles.

The importance of education is not only to acquire knowledge and skill, but it is to help us know how to acquire the universal love based on humanity, mutual help, cooperation, self-sacrifice and self abnegation. Teachers should not forget to develop this package of values among the students. The role of teachers should be akin to Radhakrishan’s thoughts and ideas as he is the true guide for teachers.