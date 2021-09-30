Statistics can mislead and generate distrust. But, facts never misguide. And the fact is that out of 35 colleges assessed by NAAC from Nov 2018 till date, 17 have got C grade, 17 have scored B+/B and only 1 college got an A grade. This is really a matter of concern.

Let bygones be bygones. And lets us dream of a triumphant future in the present. Why can’t we aim at good grades? After all, infrastructure, on the whole, is good now. And the recruitment process is not sluggish also. As far as infrastructure is concerned, the picture has changed and looks more adorable now than before. Hundreds of crores have been spent on upgrade of the infrastructure in the recent past. The number of teaching faculty has got strengthened over the last few years. Although, it is still inadequate, yet the mega recruitment of Assistant Professors in the years 2016 and 17 improved the figures significantly. And counting the ad hoc faculty presently working in various colleges synergizes the things. We need to understand that irrespective of the faculty being on full-time or part-time, permanent or ad hoc, their involvement in the development of the college on all fronts must be non- negotiable affair.

The question is why not aim at a good grade? What is lacking? What needs to be improved? To this end, all stakeholders need to ponder deeply. There are various factors that impact quality. Here I am outlining some generally accepted quality standards in today’s education.