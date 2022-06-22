A Message to Neighbours

BY FAYAZ ASLAM MIR

As humans we live in a civilised society, hence we are called social animals; we are expected to be and behave in human ways. All of us are from Adam and Eve, so we belong to one family.

No one is superior to anyone except for those having Taqwa (Piety). All of us depend on each other to make this society a better place. We need to respect each other causing minimal to no harm or injury to others and live peacefully.

All said and done, as we are developing and evolving, our sense and sensibilities are reducing, and intolerance towards our fellow humans is growing and that is giving rise to so many problems .